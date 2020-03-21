Glendale Ridge Vineyard hosts drive by barn sale fundraiser

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Glendale Ridge Vineyard has closed its tasting rooms due to the virus outbreak, but is still selling product. Saturday they offered a special discount as part of a fundraiser for the Northampton Survival Center.

Guests could come by Friday and Saturday for a drive by barn sale, anyone who purchased between one to 11 bottles received a 10% discount.

In turn, the Vineyard donated 10% of the sale to the survival center. Those who bought 12 bottles or more saw 15% go to the center.

We spoke with some of the employees and attendees of the event.

Glendale Ridge Vineyard owner, Ed Hamel told 22News, “We had this idea to start selling wholesale, then we realized rather than selling wholesale we should sell it at a 15% discount and gift an additional 15% to the survival center.

We had a chance to speak with Southampton resident Lori Jarrett who told 22News why she supports local businesses.

“We’re supporting a local business and local charity they are giving to. I think it is important I think everyone needs to take it seriously,” said Jarrett.

The Barn Sale will continue with the same sale and donation percentages every Friday from 4-6p.m. and Saturday 2-5p.m. until the tasting room returns to normal operation.