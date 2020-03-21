1  of  2
Breaking News
DPH reports 525 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts 22 people have tested positive for coronavirus by Baystate Health
Watch Live
2PM: Governor Baker to provide update on coronavirus Saturday
Closings and Delays
There are currently 192 active closings. Click for more details.

Glendale Ridge Vineyard hosts drive by barn sale fundraiser

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Glendale Ridge Vineyard has closed its tasting rooms due to the virus outbreak, but is still selling product. Saturday they offered a special discount as part of a fundraiser for the Northampton Survival Center.

Guests could come by Friday and Saturday for a drive by barn sale, anyone who purchased between one to 11 bottles received a 10% discount.

In turn, the Vineyard donated 10% of the sale to the survival center. Those who bought 12 bottles or more saw 15% go to the center.

We spoke with some of the employees and attendees of the event.

Glendale Ridge Vineyard owner, Ed Hamel told 22News, “We had this idea to start selling wholesale, then we realized rather than selling wholesale we should sell it at a 15% discount and gift an additional 15% to the survival center.

We had a chance to speak with Southampton resident Lori Jarrett who told 22News why she supports local businesses.

“We’re supporting a local business and local charity they are giving to. I think it is important I think everyone needs to take it seriously,” said Jarrett.

The Barn Sale will continue with the same sale and donation percentages every Friday from 4-6p.m. and Saturday 2-5p.m. until the tasting room returns to normal operation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories