LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Glenmeadow has announced that it is requiring all staff, volunteers, and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The timeline for meeting this requirement will be November 1st, or 60 days after full FDA approval of one of the vaccines-whichever is sooner. Glenmeadow joins with other local, regional, and national organizations that are requiring their employees to become vaccinated.

The new vaccination policy does allow limited exemptions.