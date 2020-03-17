Good Dog Spot to remain open, taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Good Dog Spot in both Chicopee and Northampton will remain open but will continue to clean, disinfect and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release sent to 22News from the Good Dog Spot, due to the information from the CDC and WHO, pet animals such as cats and dogs cannot be infected with the coronavirus.
The Good Dog Spot will remain open and operating as normal and will implement the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Cleaning protocols for all animal areas including cleaning and disinfecting with Top Performance 256 Disinfectant which is a disinfectant for bacteria, viruses, and fungi
- Frequent disinfecting of all human areas, including the lobby and staff break areas such as doorknobs, countertops, computer equipment, phones, credit card terminal etc.
“We are here to help pet parents get through this difficult and scary time as best we can while ensuring we are doing everything in our power to prevent spreading the virus. We know it can be difficult to continue to care for your dog under these circumstances, especially trying to tire them out while maintaining social distancing from other humans. We will continue to provide safe pet services while adhering to all guidelines from health officials. We feel so blessed that in this particular time of need, we can be helpers to the pet owners in the Pioneer Valley and support in any way we can.”– Elizabeth Staples, owner of The Good Dog Spot