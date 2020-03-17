Good Dog Spot to remain open, taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Good Dog Spot in both Chicopee and Northampton will remain open but will continue to clean, disinfect and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Good Dog Spot, due to the information from the CDC and WHO, pet animals such as cats and dogs cannot be infected with the coronavirus.

The Good Dog Spot will remain open and operating as normal and will implement the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Cleaning protocols for all animal areas including cleaning and disinfecting with Top Performance 256 Disinfectant which is a disinfectant for bacteria, viruses, and fungi

Frequent disinfecting of all human areas, including the lobby and staff break areas such as doorknobs, countertops, computer equipment, phones, credit card terminal etc.