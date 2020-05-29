Gov. Baker calls for additional Covid-19 testing amid reopening efforts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker wants to increase testing in the state to 45,000 people per day by July. Right now, the state is testing about 10,000 people per day.

The Baker administration has been working to increase the numbers of testing sites in Massachusetts. There are currently three CVS rapid-testing sites in western Massachusetts; in Northampton, Southwick, and West Springfield.

They use self-swab tests. In order to get tested, you have to meet testing guidelines from both the CDC and the state, which include showing symptoms of the virus.

You will first have to take an online survey to determine if you meet these guidelines. Patients must live in Massachusetts and be 18-years-old or older. Results are available in about three days. There’s also testing site at the Big E, specifically for healthcare workers.

And a few local walk-in clinics offer tests, like AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield and MedExpress Urgent Care in Chicopee. Now if you do test positive, it’s your responsibility to tell your employer.

The Department of Health in your community may also tell your employer if they deem it necessary, that’s according to West Springfield’s Dept. of Public Health.