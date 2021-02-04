Governor Baker calls for one million doses a month by spring

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – At the RiverMills Center in Chicopee, they’ve received 1,800 calls and counting. Lots of seniors showing interest in getting that shot.

“Unless they’re doing a lot of those vaccinations out east, it’s really not happening here,” said Sherry Manyak Executive Director at RiverMills Center. She’s been helping seniors get their appointments.

While Governor Baker announced 55,000 new appointments will be available starting next week, she’s still concerned.

“Chicopee has 55,000 people. So eventually it’s going to open up to all levels but how are we going to do that?” she told 22News. The senior center is working with the state’s department of public health to start a vaccine site there.

Helping seniors sign up is what they’re also doing at the All Inclusive Support Services in Springfield, with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

“We want to make sure no dose goes wasted,” Sally Van Wright said.

They’re hoping to bridge another gap: communities of color have had less access to the vaccine.

“This is a majority of people of color zip code and neighborhood,” Van Wright said. “We want to make sure that even if you don’t have a strong enough resources for a strong enough internet connection, you can still get registered.”

People looking to sign up for the vaccine can head to the Mass.gov website.