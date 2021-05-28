BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to announce information about rescinding certain COVID-19 orders for the state Friday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to rescind certain COVID orders.

Officials will provide a live update at 12 p.m. from the Boston State House Library.

On Thursday, State public health officials reported 9 new confirmed deaths and 215 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.