Governor Baker credits Mayor Sarno for cutting COVID-19 rate in Springfield

BOSTON (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is among a handful of communities where the positive test rate for COVID-19 has dropped and has stayed down and that’s something that Governor Baker credits Mayor Sarno for.

At the beginning of August, the state released community specific data which ranked municipalities on their fight against the virus.

Springfield, found itself in the moderate risk category which sparked action from municipal officials like Mayor Sarno.

“In Springfield for example, [he] closed down a few parks where he felt people just weren’t taking seriously the issues associated with distancing and didn’t open them back up until he got commitments from the neighborhood that people were going to be serious about this,” Baker said.

The decision to turn off spray pads and other pubic parks was unpopular, especially during the hot weather, but state health officials believe that it helped to slow the transmission rate of the virus in the city.

As of Wednesday, towns like Agawam and Southwick find themselves in the moderate risk category and Governor Baker pointed to Springfield as a model on how to cut down on positive cases.