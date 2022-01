BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to make an announcement regarding COVID-19 testing Wednesday.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Early Education and Care Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy at Ellis Early Education Center in Boston to make a COVID-19 testing announcement.

22News will provide a livestream of the update starting at 1 p.m.