BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to tour the COVID-19 vaccination site at Encore Boston Harbor Wednesday afternoon as well as provide an update on the state’s progress of vaccinating residents.

Governor Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Cambridge Health Alliance CEO Dr. Assaad Sayah.

As of May 4th, a total of 2,661,078 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19. Governor Baker announced Monday that the state will focus on increased support for small-scale vaccine clinics and sites like the one at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee while working to shut down some of the state’s mass vaccination sites. Mass vaccination sites at Gillette Stadium, Hynes Convention Center, the DoubleTree in Danvers, and the Natick Mall will all be closed soon. However, the Eastfield Mall site in Springfield will not close.

President Joe Biden has set a new goal Tuesday to reach 70 percent of adult Americans getting at least one vaccine shot and 160 million being fully vaccinated by July 4th. Currently, more than 30% of adult Americans are fully vaccinated.