BOSTON (SHNS) – Governor Baker is scheduled to announce an update on reopening Massachusetts Monday morning.

Governor Charlie Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to provide an update on the reopening process.

Officials will provide an update on the state’s response of the COVID-19 vaccination process at 11:00 a.m.

On April 30, the outdoor mask mandate was lifted in Massachusetts, as long as you are socially distanced, regardless if you are vaccinated or not. Masks must still be worn indoors at public spaces at all times and at large sports venues.

On May 13, the CDC eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places. The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

Governor Baker has not altered the Massachusetts mask mandate yet. He was in Washington Friday for a series of meetings, the last of which is with the White House COVID-19 response coordinator. Baker has said repeatedly that any changes to the reopening plan for Massachusetts will be motivated by improvements in public health data.

State public health officials reported 5 new confirmed deaths and 494 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts Sunday night. There are also no western Massachusetts communities currently at high risk for the spread of COVID-19.