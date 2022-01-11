BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to discuss the state’s response of the coronavirus surge during an oversight hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The Joint Committee is holding a virtual meeting on the current response to COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including the Omicron variant at 12:45 p.m. Governor Baker will testify before the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management. 22News will livestream the hearing on WWLP.com.

The Joint Committee will discuss the efforts and challenges to expand equitable access to COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and boosters, and additional information of the state’s COVID-19 response.

According to the Department of Public Health, there are 53 new confirmed deaths and 60,986 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts reported Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 22.39%.