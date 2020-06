“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19. These two will be inseparable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about the redevelopment of the site of the former Boston State Hospital and an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus Tuesday morning.

Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join with Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance Carol Gladstone and Representative Russell Holmes at Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Mattapan for the announcement.