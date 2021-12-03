Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update and receives booster

BROCKTON, Mass, (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster and provide an update to the state.

According to a news release, Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will receive their COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Brockton and hold a media briefing at 3 p.m.

The Shaw’s Center is located at 1 Feinberg Way in Brockton that offers COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots in the pharmacy. To find a vaccination clinic or COVID-19 testing near you visit vaxfinder.mass.gov.

A livestream will be provided on WWLP.com