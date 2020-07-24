WATCH LIVE: Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update Friday

Watch Live at 11:00 a.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will provide an update on the state’s coronavirus pandemic Friday.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack and Massachusetts Port Authority CEO Lisa Wieland.

Officials will provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state at around 11:00 a.m.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 107,683 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,265 deaths as of Thursday.