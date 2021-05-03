Governor Baker to provide update on Massachusetts vaccine progress

(WWLP) – Sunday’s state vaccination report from the DPH showed over two-thirds of Massachusetts adults had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the report, 67.7 percent of Massachusetts’s adults have received at least one shot of the vaccine. If all those people receive their second dose, that means in about a month nearly 70 percent of Massachusetts adults will be fully vaccinated.

Governor Baker is scheduled to discuss the progress toward vaccinating the state’s goal of over four million people Monday at 10 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the news conference.

Baker will join with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, and Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Disease Medicine Director Dr. Paul Biddinger.

So far, 99 percent of people in Massachusetts have shown up for the second dose. Right now 2.6 million people are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts. Franklin County currently leads western Massachusetts with 54 percent of adults receiving at least one dose. Hampden county is the lowest in the state at just 39 percent. In December, the state set a goal to vaccinate at least 4.1 million people.

Friday, Governor Baker said the state plans to adjust its vaccination campaign to a “more targeted effort.” The state is now looking to adjust its distribution strategy to focus on under-vaccinated areas and populations. He also said walk-in vaccines may be part of the next phase in order to incentivize more young, busy people to get a shot.

People in their 20’s are accounting for a majority of new daily cases but represent just 13 percent of the people who have gotten at least one shot.