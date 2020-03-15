Governor Baker to shut down schools, ban dining out to fight coronavirus

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will close all schools for at least three weeks starting Tuesday in the latest bid to arrest the spread of the new coronavirus.

Governor Charlie Baker announced the closure Sunday evening. He also ordered all dine-in restaurants closed and banned all gatherings of more than 25 people.

The state reported 26 new cases Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 164. Under the new rules, restaurants may still offer take-out and delivery. Pharmacies and grocers will be unaffected, but theaters, gyms, and other places may have to temporarily close.