Governor Baker to tour middle school in Newburyport participating in COVID-19 testing program

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour Nock-Molin Middle School in Newburyport where students are participating in a pooled COVID-19 testing program to support in-person learning Friday morning.

Governor Baker will join Secretary of Education James Peyser, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, and Newburyport Mayor Donna D. Holaday for the tour at 8:30 a.m. 22News will be live streaming the tour.

Back in January, Governor Baker said pool testing will provide additional safeguards to stop the spread and give students, parents, teachers and staff confidence that it is safe to be in schools.

Test swabs will go to a lab in a single tube and then be tested together in one batch. If a pooled result is negative, every individual in that pool is presumed negative, but if it’s positive the individuals in that batch will be re-tested using rapid tests. Positive individuals and their close contacts will then be isolated and quarantined.

Massachusetts Schools are expected to begin the new weekly testing program this month.

