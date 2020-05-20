Governor Baker to visit plumbing manufacturer that produces PPE

Watch live at 12: 00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will tour a plumbing product manufacturer in Braintree that has been producing personal protective equipment to support the COVID-19 response Wednesday.

Baker and Polito will visit Symmons Industries in Braintree at Noon. Symmons Industries is a commercial and residential plumbing product manufacturer. They will be resuming normal operations and implementing workplace safety standards and protocols