Body found on LA beach identified as WWE pro Shad Gaspard
Governor Baker to visit plumbing manufacturer that produces PPE

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will tour a plumbing product manufacturer in Braintree that has been producing personal protective equipment to support the COVID-19 response Wednesday.

Baker and Polito will visit Symmons Industries in Braintree at Noon. Symmons Industries is a commercial and residential plumbing product manufacturer. They will be resuming normal operations and implementing workplace safety standards and protocols

MAP: Symmons Industries

