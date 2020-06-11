1  of  2
Governor Baker tours Greater Boston Food Bank

Coronavirus Local Impact
BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will visit the Greater Boston Food Bank in Boston Thursday Tuesday morning which provides food for individuals in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides and Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) President Catherine D’Amato.

Officials will provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state following the tour at around 11:30 a.m.

Food Insecurity Resources

If you are in need of food, visit GBFB.org/needfood to find a list of resources and search for a food program by zip code.

Need food assistance? Learn about food resources in MA (SNAP, food pantries, WIC, school meal sites & more) at projectbread.org/covid19

MAP: Greater Boston Food Bank

