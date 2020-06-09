Governor Baker tours New Balance in Lawrence, to provide COVID-19 update

Watch Live on WWLP.com at 10:30AM

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will visit the New Balance factory in Lawrence Tuesday morning which has converted its operations to produce personal protective equipment.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy to provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state following the tour at around 10:30 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, New Balance transitioned their operations to address COVID-19 with the assistance of the Massachusetts Emergency Response Team (M-ERT) to produce personal protective equipment (PPE).

As of Monday, there are now 103,626 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,353 deaths according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.