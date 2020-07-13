Governor Baker tours The New England Center for Children

Watch Live at 1PM on WWLP.com

SOUTHBOROUGH (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will visit The New England Center for Children Monday to announce funding for special education residential schools in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders in Southborough.

Officials will provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state following the tour at around 1:00 p.m.

As of Sunday, the Department of Health reports 105,629 confirmed cases and 8,110 total deaths of COVID-19.