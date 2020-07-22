Governor Baker tours The Salvation Army in Lynn

Watch Live at 11:30 a.m. on WWLP.com

LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will visit The Salvation Army in Lynn Wedensday.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides and MEMA Director Samantha Phillips.

Officials will provide an announcement about food security following the tour at around 11:30 a.m.

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 107,221 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,231 deaths as of Tuesday.