Governor Baker tours YMCA of Greater Boston

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will visit the YMCA of Greater Boston Wednesday to highlight the ongoing food security initiatives for individuals in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials will provide an update to the COVID-19 response for the state following the tour at around 12:00 p.m.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

According to a news release from the MBTA, from July 1 through September 30 youth pass holders can purchase half-price fares for all commuter rail zones.

The Youth Pass Program is a partnership between the MBTA and participating cities and towns that offers young adults with low incomes roughly 50% reduced one-way fares or $30 monthly LinkPasses and was previously only available on bus and subway.

For more information and eligibility requirements visit mbta.com/fares/reduced/youth-pass.

