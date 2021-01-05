Governor Baker urges residents to continue following health guidelines as new COVID-19 variant spreads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker and his administration are working under the assumption the new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus is already in our state.

Governor Charlie Baker is urging residents to continue following health guidelines as the new coronavirus variant spreads across the country.

The governor was joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield thanking all of the health care workers for their hard work throughout the pandemic. A little more than 6,100 Baystate employees have received the first dose out of their 12,000 employees.

Baker also spoke about the new variant and said that we have to assume its already here in Massachusetts. At least four states have recently confirmed the presence of the new strain: New York, Colorado, California and Florida.

“COVID-19 was contagious to begin with. The new variant is far more contagious than the original COVID-19. What that says to me is I’m back to my little speech about how important it is to wear a mask, maintain social distance,” said Baker.

The first U.S. case of the new variant was detected by health officials in Colorado at the end of December in a man in his 20s.

The Governor said the CDC is responsible for determining where in the country the new variant has spread.

As for the vaccine, first responders will begin getting their first dose starting Monday but some communities like West Springfield have already begun.