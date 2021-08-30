EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled Everett Public Schools’ back to school vaccine clinic Monday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker will be joined with Secretary​ of Education James Peyser, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria and other officials to tour the back to school vaccine clinic at Everett High School. A livestream the event will be available at 2 p.m.

Currently, anyone who is 12 years or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. As of Thursday’s Department of Public Health’s weekly vaccination report, there are a total of 67% (322,219) individuals ages 12-15 years and 69% (377,043) of individuals between 16-19 years that have received at least one dose.