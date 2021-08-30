EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled Everett Public Schools’ back to school vaccine clinic Monday afternoon.
Governor Charlie Baker will be joined with Secretary of Education James Peyser, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria and other officials to tour the back to school vaccine clinic at Everett High School. A livestream the event will be available at 2 p.m.
Currently, anyone who is 12 years or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. As of Thursday’s Department of Public Health’s weekly vaccination report, there are a total of 67% (322,219) individuals ages 12-15 years and 69% (377,043) of individuals between 16-19 years that have received at least one dose.