Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. (Walgreens)

BOSTON (WWLP/AP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to visit Boston Children’s Hospital and provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 12.

Watch live on WWLP.com at 10:30 a.m.

Governor Charlie Baker will be joined with Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Margret Cooke and medical professionals to provide an update on plans for COVID-19 pediatric vaccinations at 10:30 a.m. 22News will livestream the event on WWLP.com.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff for Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — these doses are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, to be ready for CDC’s decision.