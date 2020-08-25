Governor Baker visits Boston Wheelworks, to provide COVID-19 update

Watch Live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

BELMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker to visit Wheelworks in Belmont.

Governor Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Polito to make an announcement about helping small businesses recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Wheelworks is a bicycle retail store that offers indoor and outdoor bikes, repairs and bike-related products for sale.

Officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m.

The annual sales tax-free weekend in Massachusetts will take place August 29 and 30. Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on these two days, will be exempt from sales tax.

Click here for Frequently Asked Questions about this year’s annual sales tax holiday.