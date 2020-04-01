Governor Baker’s office investigating deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that they’ve hired an attorney to conduct an independent investigation of the events that led to 13 COVID-19 related deaths at the Soldiers’ Home of Holyoke.

The governor’s office hired Attorney Mark W. Pearlstein to investigate the events inside the facility that led to the veteran deaths and on management and organizational oversight of the COVID-19 response within the Soldiers’ Home.

As of Monday, 11 veteran deaths were reported within the home. On Tuesday, the Soldiers’ Home confirmed 13 deaths, six of which were positive for COVID-19. Five are pending test results, one tested negative and one is unknown.

All staff and residents are being tested for COVID-19. The Holyoke Mayor’s office and 10 current veteran residents have tested positive and an additional 25 are waiting for test results. Seven staff members have also tested positive.

After the announcement of the deaths on Monday, Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh was put on paid administrative leave. The CEO of Western Massachusetts Hospital, Val Liptak, will assume responsibility for the administration of the Soldiers’ Home at this time.

