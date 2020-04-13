Granby American Legion collecting care package items for veterans at Soldiers’ Home, airmen

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby American Legion Post 266 is donating care packages to residents of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke who have been moved to the Holyoke Hospital due to COVID-19.

According to the Granby Police Department, the legion is collecting items for residents at the Soldiers’ Home as well as airmen from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield. The airmen have been working at the Soldier’s Home and staying at local hotels during their duty.

The following items are suggested for the residents at the Soldiers’ Home:

Puzzles

Crosswords

Word Finds

Any other self service item you think a veteran would like

The following items are suggested for the airmen:

Granola bars

Dried fruit

Mixed nuts

Trail mix

Chips

Candy

Cookies

Jerky

Sports drinks

Water

There will be drop box totes in the enclosure by the back door at the Granby Legion until Wednesday night. You can also arrange a pickup of items by emailing legionpost266@comcast.net or by calling 413-519-6636.

The care packages are expected to be delivered on Thursday.