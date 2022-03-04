GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 test site at Greenfield Community College will be closing in a few weeks.

According to a posting on the City of Greenfield’s official Facebook page, the site will be closing as of April 1.

This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, including here in western Massachusetts, and the demand for testing has dropped.

The post says that those looking for COVID testing after the site closes can go to local pharmacies, as well as the remaining Stop the Spread test sites in Holyoke and Springfield.