Greenfield indoor mask mandate to end November 8

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner announced that the indoor mask mandate will be lifted on Monday, November 8.

The mask mandate for the City of Greenfield was put in place on September 20th and will still be required in municipal buildings. Local businesses can enforce their own mask requirements. The downgrade does not affect the public school mask mandate put in place by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

There are 64% of Greenfield residents that are fully vaccinated. Mayor Wedegartner is urging the public to respect those who opt to wear masks in public. “I also encourage you to continue wearing your masks if you feel it is in your best interest, especially indoors in venues where you are unsure of people’s vaccination status and you cannot easily socially distance yourself. Mask wearing not only protects you, but it protects others. Remember, many children are still unvaccinated.”

According to the Greenfield Health Department, there are currently 8 COVID-19 cases in the city as of October 27, with a total of 40 cumulative cases in October thus far.

Testing for COVID-19 is located at the East Building at Greenfield Community College during the following times:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Greenfield area vaccine clinics:

Additional information will be provided to residents on winter plans to aid those residents currently unhoused, and additional updates in Greenfield.