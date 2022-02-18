GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield lifted its indoor mask mandate effective immediately. It’s the latest local community to drop their mask mandate. In Northampton you still have to mask up. But that’s not the case for many other towns throughout western Massachusetts.

“I want to wear my mask at this point,” said Luis Laplante of Greenfield. “At this time right now I rather wear the mask and be safe.”

COVID-19 case counts are down throughout the Commonwealth, so many municipalities are dropping their mask mandate. Greenfield is the latest to drop its mask mandate for indoor spaces. In a statement to 22News, Mayor Roxann Wedegartner said she’s satisfied with the data on infection rates. And she’s hopeful the unvaccinated and boosted will get theirs shots.

“I am satisfied by the data that we’re seeing on infection rates and vaccination rates that I can remove the mask mandate,” Mayor Wedegartner said. “I continue to hope that those who are unvaccinated and boosted will get their vaccines and boosters.”

Francine from Northampton told 22News, “Let’s see what happens, let’s take the mask off and get on with life and connect with each other. I would feel totally fine going into any establishment without wearing a mask”

COVID-19 infection numbers in the city have dropped significantly. Greenfield currently has a 71% vaccination rate and 41% boosted. In nearby Hampshire County, Northampton’s vaccination rate is much higher, but still the city is keeping its mask mandate in place. Greenfield’s indoor mask mandate was put in effect back on December 13 when there was a significant uptick in cases.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health updated their mask advisory suggesting that people at an increased risk for severe disease or with preexisting health conditions continue to wear masks when indoors.

22News spoke with a concerned father who has two kids with Crohn’s disease whos wearing a mask to keep his family safe.

The vaccination rate in Northampton is at nearly 80%. The mask mandate has been effect since last August.

The Board of Health has yet to say when it’ll review making any changes.