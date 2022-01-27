Greenfield Mayor outlines plan for recovery from COVID-19

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner outlined her plans for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday night.

The mayor held her State of the City address at the John Zon Community Center. That same center housed the city’s “Emergency Operations Center” when the pandemic first began back in 2020.

During her speech, Wedegartner stressed the importance of getting city residents fully vaccinated. In fact, Massachusetts DPH is bringing its VAX Bus to the John Zon Center in mid February.

“Greenfield’s response to COVID has been based on science, data and the best practices of public health, and emergency management and we won’t change that plan”, Mayor Wedegartner said.

Moving forward, Wedegartner said the city will continue with the expansion of the I-91 Greenfield Industrial Park.

She also wants to redevelop old, abandoned buildings in the city’s downtown core as well as build upon the city’s already booming cannabis industry.