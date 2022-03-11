GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Health Department is offering free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing starting Monday, March 14 at its offices on 20 Sanderson Street.

Their offices are open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 to 10 a.m. No appointments are necessary, services are first-come, first-served. Test results will become available within 15 minutes through text message or in person.

“We’re making this service available for people who are exhibiting coronavirus symptoms or who have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19,” said Greenfield Health Director Jennifer Hoffman. “This is not testing to screen for the virus. If you’re feeling fine and haven’t been exposed, there’s no need to take a rapid antigen test.”

Masks are required upon entry due to being a health care facility.