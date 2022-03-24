GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Health Department has been given 2,000 at-home rapid COVID-19 tests that will be handed out to residents across Franklin County.

The shipment is the first round of 5,220 COVID-19 tests from the state that will be given to Greenfield after the announcement of the closure of the Stop the Spread testing site at Greenfield Community College on April 1.

Franklin County residents in need of an at-home testing kit can receive one from the Greenfield Health Department or the Franklin Regional Council of Governments. Greenfield will also be handing tests out to the towns of Montague, Deerfield, and Sunderland as part of an inter-municipal partnership.

“Right now, we distribute a majority of home tests to families who are sick and cannot get out of their homes,” said Greenfield Health Director Jennifer Hoffman. “We also supply home tests if someone comes in for antigen testing and needs follow-up tests to monitor their status. This new supply will allow us to provide these tests to more people to help them keep themselves and their families safe.”

The Greenfield Health Department provides free antigen testing at their office located at 20 Sanderson Street on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The second shipment of tests is expected to arrive late this spring.