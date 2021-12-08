Greenfield reinstates indoor mask mandate beginning December 13

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield will be reinstating a city-wide indoor mask mandate effective Monday, December 13, 2021.

The Greenfield Board of Health, with the support of Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, voted Wednesday to reinstate indoor mask use because of an increase of coronavirus cases. Greenfield’s vaccination rate is currently 66 percent.

Mayor Wedegartner issued a statement saying, “Since February 2020, we have managed this ongoing pandemic because we have responded to and relied on following the science and daily monitoring of local case numbers. I fully understand that mask wearing is tedious. I get it. Sadly the number of cases locally has skyrocketed in recent weeks with no sign of going down. So the Board of Health and I, in consultation, are reinstating the mask mandate. We are heading into the holidays and more indoor gatherings; please wear your mask to protect yourself and others. Masking and vaccination are two things within your control to help end the pandemic.”

Greenfield had originally issued a mask mandate on September 20, 2021 and rescinded November 8, 2021. Until May 29, 2021, the City was under the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ state-wide mask order.