Greenfield reports 25 COVID-19 cases; 5 deaths

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is reporting 25 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths; four of whom were from the same nursing facility. Meanwhile, there is a cluster of cases at another facility.

Danielle Letourneau, chief of staff for Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, told 22News that four out of the five deaths were at the Poet’s Seat Health Center.

Letourneau said the only cluster of cases in Greenfield is at the Buckley HealthCare Center, where there are 17 cases. Five patients from Buckley have been moved to Baystate Health facilities for further treatment.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Greenfield is expected to double in the next week, Letourneau said, based on projections from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.