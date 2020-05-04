Greenfield Savings Bank assisting business owners with financial struggles

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – During this difficult and uncertain time, small businesses continue to struggle.

The latest round of funding from the Paycheck Protection Program opened up last week, with a new set of rules for distribution of the additional $310 billion in funds. The program, which is in its second round, is intended to help small businesses who are struggling financially during the Pandemic.

Signature Sounds in Northampton has applied for the program, after closing its doors last month. They applied, thanks to the help of Greenfield Savings Bank. But, even with the paycheck protection program, business is hurting, and it’s expected to hurt for some time as Jim Olsen, President of Signature Sounds told 22News.

“We’re in a business that brings people together for events so we don’t see a return to normal for quite some time,” said Olsen. “Our biggest event is the Green River Festival which happens in July and we’ve had to cancel that for this year.”

Olsen said he feels like Greenfield Savings Bank has really helped his business during this difficult and uncertain time. Signature Sounds has moved online for online concerts to help with its revenue.

But again, it’s unknown how long business will continue to hurt because no one knows how long this pandemic will last.