Greenfield Savings Bank taking precautions during coronavirus outbreak

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Banks are one of the services that are considered essential during Massachusetts’s stay-at-home advisory. 2

Greenfield Savings Bank managers told 22News they are taking extra measures to ensure customer and employee safety while staying open.

“Greenfield Savings Bank has in place a pandemic plan which anticipates this type of situation. We actually rehearsed this in advance. Looking at situations that might cause us to not have a full staff on hand for whatever reason,” Greenfield Savings Bank president and CEO, John Howland, told 22News.

When it comes to employees, the bank has many working from home. Those who are not working from home and work in the same department are separated on different floors. But their precautions aren’t limited to employees. The bank has installed stickers on the floor to make sure that customers stand six feet apart.

“I think it’s great I mean at least we can still do our banking. I mostly just stay at home because I do not work right now. I stayed home working with my kids growing up and I’m still home. So I don’t go many places anyways,” Ashfield resident, Lynn Starka told 22News.

They also have drive-up video tellers where a real person will be on the other end of the screen helping you. This makes it so that customers don’t even have to leave their cars to do their banking.

Greenfield Savings Banks also made the decision to still donate what they normally would have given to non-profits whose events have been canceled.