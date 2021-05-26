Greenfield to lift mask advisory, end public health emergency

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield is ending its public health emergency and the city-imposed mask mandate on Saturday in favor of the state and CDC recommendations.

Masks will still be required in certain settings, like schools and healthcare facilities, and in all city of Greenfield buildings.

Greenfield Mayor Roxanne Wedegartner issued this statement as part of the announcement asking for patience and kindness from everyone when it comes to people’s choices on masks and COVID-19 prevention.

“Kindness matters. We will undoubtedly have members of our community who may want to continue wearing a mask and we should be respectful of their concerns. We have a done great

job managing through this historic pandemic as a City and I thank everyone for their consideration, respect, and kindness.”

Masks will still be required for all visitors to city hall until further notice. All private businesses and entities in Greenfield can still require both patrons and employees to wear masks.