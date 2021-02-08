Greenfield vaccination site opens at Baystate Health

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health opened a vaccination site in Greenfield Monday.

Baystate Health Greenfield located at 164 High Street is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who meets the state’s Phase 1 group or are 75 years or older. Eligible individuals can sign up for a waiting list by completing the registration.

Individuals 65 and older or with 2 or more comorbidities (only conditions listed as at increased risk for severe illness), will soon be able to register for a vaccine.

Here is some more information about the clinic provided by Baystate Health:

Do not arrive for an appointment if you have any COVID-like symptoms (fever, cough, GI upset) or were recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days

Bring Driver’s License / Legal Photo ID

If you are a patient 75 or older, bring your insurance card

If you are a first responder, healthcare worker, or congregate care worker, bring proof of employment (e.g. work badge, paystub, letter from employer)

Wait in car until your scheduled appointment time

Masks and social distancing are required at all times

You will be asked to remain seated in an observation area for 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Franklin County Vaccine Locations: