Greenfield vaccination site opens at Baystate Health

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health opened a vaccination site in Greenfield Monday.
Baystate Health Greenfield located at 164 High Street is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who meets the state’s Phase 1 group or are 75 years or older. Eligible individuals can sign up for a waiting list by completing the registration.
Individuals 65 and older or with 2 or more comorbidities (only conditions listed as at increased risk for severe illness), will soon be able to register for a vaccine.
Here is some more information about the clinic provided by Baystate Health:
- Do not arrive for an appointment if you have any COVID-like symptoms (fever, cough, GI upset) or were recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days
- Bring Driver’s License / Legal Photo ID
- If you are a patient 75 or older, bring your insurance card
- If you are a first responder, healthcare worker, or congregate care worker, bring proof of employment (e.g. work badge, paystub, letter from employer)
- Wait in car until your scheduled appointment time
- Masks and social distancing are required at all times
- You will be asked to remain seated in an observation area for 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
Franklin County Vaccine Locations:
- Greenfield: Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- 164 High St, Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Appointment info: Please do not open this link via Internet Explorer; use another browser, such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, etc.
- Instructions at site: Park at hospital main entrance and proceed inside front door
- Accessibility: Fully accessible
- Days of the week open: Varies, please check link
- Greenfield: Big Y
- 237 Mohawk Trail Route 2, Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Greenfield: CVS
- 137 Federal Street Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 15min prior
- Days of week open: Daily