Greenfield vaccination site opens at Baystate Health

Healthcare volunteer Melissa Lowry prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a regional vaccination site, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Wakefield, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health opened a vaccination site in Greenfield Monday.

Baystate Health Greenfield located at 164 High Street is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who meets the state’s Phase 1 group or are 75 years or older. Eligible individuals can sign up for a waiting list by completing the registration.

Individuals 65 and older or with 2 or more comorbidities (only conditions listed as at increased risk for severe illness), will soon be able to register for a vaccine.

Here is some more information about the clinic provided by Baystate Health:

  • Do not arrive for an appointment if you have any COVID-like symptoms (fever, cough, GI upset) or were recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days
  • Bring Driver’s License / Legal Photo ID
  • If you are a patient 75 or older, bring your insurance card
  • If you are a first responder, healthcare worker, or congregate care worker, bring proof of employment (e.g. work badge, paystub, letter from employer)
  • Wait in car until your scheduled appointment time
  • Masks and social distancing are required at all times
  • You will be asked to remain seated in an observation area for 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Franklin County Vaccine Locations:

  • Greenfield: Baystate Franklin Medical Center
    • 164 High St, Greenfield, MA 01301
    • Eligible populations statewide
    • Site Type: Indoor
    • Appointment info: Please do not open this link via Internet Explorer; use another browser, such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, etc.
    • Instructions at site: Park at hospital main entrance and proceed inside front door
    • Accessibility: Fully accessible
    • Days of the week open: Varies, please check link
  • Greenfield: Big Y
    • 237 Mohawk Trail Route 2, Greenfield, MA 01301
    • Eligible populations statewide
    • Site Type: Indoor
    • Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
    • Days of week open: Daily
  • Greenfield: CVS
    • 137 Federal Street Greenfield, MA 01301
    • Eligible Populations Statewide
    • Site Type: Indoor
    • Instructions at site: Check-in 15min prior
    • Days of week open: Daily

