Greenfield’s Emergency Operations Center distributes nearly 400 masks to those in need to help prevent spread of COVID-19

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield provided an update this afternoon on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenfield is in its 8th week of a state of emergency and the city continues to take precautions during the coronavirus outbreak.

The city’s COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center at the John Zon Community Center has been operational now for the last six weeks.

The Staff there have distributed nearly 400 cloth masks to residents who need them and they’ve also fielded more than 500 calls and more than 500 referrals.

Greenfield’s face mask advisory will turn into an order tomorrow, meaning everyone in the city will need to wear a face-covering when social distancing is not possible.

The city held an update this afternoon at the EOC, which featured congressman Jim Mcgovern, and state senator Jo Comerford.

“We have been working hard as a city to discuss what reopening would look like for Greenfield. I continue to work closely with department heads, city leaders, and law enforcement to come up with a comprehensive plan,” Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartne said.

The mayor said the first two buildings to open back up in Greenfield will be city hall and the customer service at the DPW, but a date has not yet been set.

“Now is not the time to let up, now is the time to double down. We will beat this virus and when we do it will be because of the actions in everyone in our community who are working together to follow CDC guidance and protect their family and friends and look out for one another,” Jim McGovern, MA 2nd District said.

Greenfield hopes to start reopening on May 18, as long as the governor doesn’t push back the stay at home advisory.