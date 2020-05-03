Grocery store supply chain getting back to normal after shortages due to coronavirus

A personal point of view of shopping with a push cart in the grocery store

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Grocery stores have become the center for many conversations about life in the Covid-19 era.

When the outbreak first started, many people stocked up on items such as meats, paper products and disinfectants. Now the supply chain is starting to repair itself.

“We’ve been getting our orders. Everything’s been coming in. We haven’t been shorted much more than a flavor here or there or a salad but for everything’s been coming through,” Kevin Powers, assistant produce manager at Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam told 22News.

It’s been more than a month since Governor Baker issued the stay at home order on March 24 and stores are looking much more normal. But sometimes getting inside them is a different story.

Stores such as Costco are still taking precautions to keep shoppers safe by limiting the number of members in the store.

Lines stretching around warehouse buildings like the Costco in West Springfield of people waiting to get inside, are still common around western Massachusetts with stores limiting the amount of people that can enter at a time.

Powers says Geissler’s hasn’t run out of toilet paper in two weeks now.

“The meat case is full. I know I’ve been to a couple of other stores and their shelves are pretty wiped out compared to us so yeah I think we’re in pretty good shape,” he told 22News.

Giessler’s managers said the lucky part about being a small chain is that they don’t have to get their produce from a specific supplier much like many big-name chain stores.