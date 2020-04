Cashier George Wallace, of Quincy, Mass., center, works behind a plastic shield as a shopper, right, places groceries in a cart, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at a grocery store, in Quincy. Grocery stores across the U.S. are installing protective plastic shields at checkouts to help keep cashiers and shoppers from infecting each other with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Baker Administration works to maximize the use of PPE, testing efforts continue to ramp up.

Baker announced Friday more frontline workers are eligible for free testing at the state’s drive-thru sights, including the Big E.

Grocery Store and supermarket workers may now schedule appointments to recieve free, priority testing.

All appointments must be made in advance by the worker’s supervisor or manager. And , You do NOT need to show symptoms to be eligible.