Guidelines issued for Halloween in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is not canceling Halloween however, guidelines were issued by the health department.
A news release was sent to 22News Friday from the mayor’s office with Halloween safety guidelines for city residents. The guidance is to help residents make plans for Halloween that are consistent with current health orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I want everyone to stay safe this Halloween. While I’m proud of our record of keeping the spread of coronavirus low, we need everyone’s help to continue Northampton’s success – including those enjoying some spooky holiday fun,” shared Mayor David Narkewicz. “Please follow the advice provided by our Health Department and also the advice of the CDC if you choose to head out on October 31.”
Health Department Director Merridith O’Leary shared, “While we all know that the safest way to celebrate Halloween this year is to stay home, we also know this is an important event for many families. To make sure that the only scary things on Halloween are the ghosts and goblins, if you do plan other activities please adopt the following best practices consistent with everything we’ve recommended since March: wearing face-coverings at all times, keeping social distance, limiting event sizes, washing your hands, staying home if you’re sick, and looking out for public health and each other at all times.”
Northampton COVID-19 Halloween Precautions:
Trick-or-Treaters
- Stay home if sick
- Trick-or-treat with people you live with
- Remain 6 feet apart from people not in your household
- Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose (even under/over your Halloween mask)
- Use hand sanitizer frequently while out, especially during key times like before eating or after coughing/sneezing (with sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol)
- Wash your hands as soon as you return home
Homeowners
- Do not hand out candy if you are sick
- Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose
- Use duct tape to mark 6-foot lines in front of your home and leading to you driveway/front door
- Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters
- Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact
- Wash hands often
Parents
- Stay home if sick
- Talk with your children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations
- Guide children to stay on the right side of the road always to ensure distance
- Carry a flashlight at night and ensure your children are wearing reflective clothing
- Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose
- Wash your hands as soon as you return home
- Inspect candy