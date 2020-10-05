Guidelines issued for Halloween in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is not canceling Halloween however, guidelines were issued by the health department.

A news release was sent to 22News Friday from the mayor’s office with Halloween safety guidelines for city residents. The guidance is to help residents make plans for Halloween that are consistent with current health orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I want everyone to stay safe this Halloween. While I’m proud of our record of keeping the spread of coronavirus low, we need everyone’s help to continue Northampton’s success – including those enjoying some spooky holiday fun,” shared Mayor David Narkewicz. “Please follow the advice provided by our Health Department and also the advice of the CDC if you choose to head out on October 31.”

Health Department Director Merridith O’Leary shared, “While we all know that the safest way to celebrate Halloween this year is to stay home, we also know this is an important event for many families. To make sure that the only scary things on Halloween are the ghosts and goblins, if you do plan other activities please adopt the following best practices consistent with everything we’ve recommended since March: wearing face-coverings at all times, keeping social distance, limiting event sizes, washing your hands, staying home if you’re sick, and looking out for public health and each other at all times.”

Northampton COVID-19 Halloween Precautions:

Trick-or-Treaters

Stay home if sick

Trick-or-treat with people you live with

Remain 6 feet apart from people not in your household

Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose (even under/over your Halloween mask)

Use hand sanitizer frequently while out, especially during key times like before eating or after coughing/sneezing (with sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol)

Wash your hands as soon as you return home

Homeowners

Do not hand out candy if you are sick

Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose

Use duct tape to mark 6-foot lines in front of your home and leading to you driveway/front door

Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact

Wash hands often

Parents