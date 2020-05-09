Gun shops allowed to re-open over the weekend

Breaking News
Rock legend Little Richard dies at 87
by: Duncan MacLean

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of noon-time Saturday, gun shops were allowed to re-open in Massachusetts.

A federal judge overruled Governor Baker’s classification of firearms dealers as non-essential. That allowed gun shops to open by appointment only starting Saturday.

22News spoke with one local Westfield resident named, Tyler, who said he is happy Baker lifted the restriction on gun shops.

“I’m extremely happy about it. I’ve been supporting these businesses ever since I could buy a gun, and I think it’s one of the best things he could have done for this community,” said Tyler.”

The judge who overruled the ban on firearm businesses said it violated a constitutional right.

