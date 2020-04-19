Gyms outlined by federal government as one of first businesses allowed to re-open

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The federal government released guidelines on “Opening Up America Again.”

The three phase plan to re-open the nation post the COVID-19 pandemic outlines criteria that the federal government would like states to meet before operating like normal.

In phase one, one of the first businesses that can open freely is gyms. Granted they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.

“We as a Commonwealth are only so strong as the 351 cities and towns that make up our great state,” Massachusetts Lt. Governor Karyn Polito told 22News.

The plan’s criteria includes hospitals to treat all patients without crisis care, a robust testing program for healthcare workers, and downward trajectories of influenza and COVID-like illnesses in a two week period.

Governor Baker says the state would need 14 days of a consistent decline in positive COVID-19 tests before it can open back up.

Across the state we continue to emphasize the need for individuals that all of us have our obligations and responsibilities around social distancing, wearing face coverings if you’re in a place where you can’t social distancing. Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary

Massachusetts is currently in their COVID-19 case surge with five days straight of COVID-19 deaths topping 100.