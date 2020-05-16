Despite coronavirus concerns, Hadley holds town election

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley voters went to the polls Saturday to decide important town matters in this year’s town election. But this is no ordinary year, and neither was Hadley’s election.

Research shows that Covid-19 can spread by just talking to others. That’s why voters had to wear masks and remain at least six feet apart at all times.

Many residents chose to do absentee ballots, over voting at Hopkins Academy. Hadley Town Clerk, Jessica Spanknebell, told 22News that usually town elections draw in crowds of voters.

“On average our annual town elections bring anywhere from 1,200 to 1,800 voters, and we processed 550 early voting ballots and absentee ballots,” she said.

But Hadley implemented a number of safety measures Saturday to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers. Plexiglass dividers were set up where voters registered.

Voters 22News spoke with were pleased overall with how the town held this election during such an unprecedented time.

“You can’t get really near anyone else,” Margaret Kopec said. “They give you your ballot, you vote, stick your ballot in the machine, and come out the back door. So yeah it was very safe.”

“I think if we take care of ourselves and keep our distance I think it should be fine,” fellow voter Erin Tudryn added. “If you take all the precautions then yeah you should be fine.”

Other precautions included disinfecting the voting booths and even the pens.

Voters marked who they wanted for SelectBoard, School Committee, and Planning Board. All other candidates for town positions ran unopposed.