Hair, nail salons among businesses asked to voluntarily close amid COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some local businesses, such as beauty and nail salons, are looking for guidance on what to do during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when it comes to social distancing.

While there is no official word from the government yet on how businesses such as hair salons should operate during the pandemic, Springfield Health and Human Services director told 22News that they’re recommending they close.

The Springfield director told 22News they’re also recommending that nail salons, tattoo shops and massage businesses voluntarily close as well.

Some businesses have already taken it upon themselves to close before the recommendation. Others throughout western Massachusetts are taking extra measures to ensure its customers health while awaiting guidance from the state.

“I have been doing people on the hour and it gives me 20 minutes to 15 in between people,” Christine, a hair salon owner in Greenfield told 22News. “If they’re elderly I do like an hour. I wipe down all the chairs, the doorknobs.”

Even large hair salon companies such as DryBar announced that they’re temporarily closing all their locations.

22News spoke to the Greenfield Health Department who says the issue of salons is being discussed by the governor and information will be released in the next couple days.