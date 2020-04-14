Half a million donated to COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 500,000 grant has been donated to the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley by the Irene E. George A Davis Foundation.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the COVID-19 Response Fund supports those without stable housing, families in need of food and health conditions and areas that are the most vulnerable.

“These are extraordinary times requiring that business and philanthropy in Western Massachusetts come together to address this unprecedented crisis and its impact on the people of our region. We applaud the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts for their leadership in establishing the COVID-19 Response Fund and are proud to provide these much-needed resources,” Steven Davis, Director of the Davis Foundation said.

Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

To date, the Response Fund has raised over $3 million in donations. $1 million has been awarded to nearly 30 local nonprofits serving populations in western Massachusetts affected by the pandemic.

